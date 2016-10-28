Spacecraft makes its mark on Red Planet

Story highlights Mars mission ended with hard landing on planet's surface

Schiaparelli designed as a test flight for 2020 mission to Mars

(CNN) There are many craters on Mars -- but this one is different.

New images show a fresh, dark mark on the face of the Red Planet. This one was made by the Schiaparelli spacecraft when it hit the surface hard after a systems malfunction.

The pictures -- taken by a NASA Mars orbiter this week -- reveal the final resting place of the Mars lander, reported lost by the European Space Agency earlier this month.

They also hint at the violence of the impact made by the speeding Schiaparelli at the end of its fiery plunge through the martian atmosphere.

Schiaparelli was designed to be a test flight for another mission -- a planned 2020 launch that will send a rover to Mars.

