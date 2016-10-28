You're a Calais migrant: How do you escape the 'Jungle'?

The "Jungle" has been your home for almost a year.

Camping next to you is Wahid from Afghanistan. He's been here for three months. Last night he disappeared in the middle of the night -- it's one of many times he's tried to stow away in trucks to the UK, but was found again and again by scanners.

The Somali man you stand next to in the shower line has been here for about the same time. He's trying to get to the UK, where his wife lives. He hasn't seen her for six years.

You share your single person tent with Awad from Sudan. You met him on the boat you took across the Mediterranean five months ago. He's given up trying to reach the UK -- but he doesn't speak French and doesn't know what to do next.