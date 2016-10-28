Tracey Ullman up to old tricks in HBO sketch comedy

(CNN) Tracey Ullman is up to her old tricks, with the emphasis on "old." Her new series, "Tracey Ullman's Show," is really just a redo of the one she did for Fox in the late 1980s -- which, notably, midwifed "The Simpsons" -- churning out a fast-paced mix of recurring sketches, some quite funny and others of the time-killing variety.

HBO has picked up this BBC import, which has a decidedly British flavor. That's not to say Yanks won't necessarily enjoy a spoof of Parliament -- where one member insists on exposing her breasts -- only that some of the gags likely play better on the other side of the pond, except perhaps for those who have been yearning for somebody to master a dead-on spoof of German leader Angela Merkel.

The ones that do work, fortunately, basically make it worth wading through the half-hours, perhaps foremost Ullman as Dame Judi Dench -- under absolutely unbelievably good makeup -- getting away with petty crimes like shoplifting because, well, she can. Ditto for a bit featuring the star as another Dame, Maggie Smith, auditioning for various movies that one would not normally associate with the "Downton Abbey" veteran, her "Harry Potter" work notwithstanding.

By contrast, each episode is structured to include one sketch that runs throughout, and those are generally pretty weak. Perhaps the best involves a pair of American tourists who think just everything about London -- even the disgusting parts -- is utterly quaint and stylish.

There's no getting around the fact that Ullman is a gifted mimic and extremely talented, as evidenced by the musical numbers she drops into the episodes. The one truly irritating part of the show -- and certainly the most unnecessary -- is the intrusive laughtrack, which feels like a throwback to U.K. sketch shows long before Ullman first invaded America.

