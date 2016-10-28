Shannen Doherty talks cancer with Chelsea Handler

Story highlights Doherty sat down with Chelsea Handler

(CNN) Shannen Doherty moved Chelsea Handler to tears.

The cancer-stricken actress sat down with the Netflix talk show host to discuss her ongoing battle against breast cancer.

Handler, who lost her mother Rita in 2006 to the disease, became emotional as Doherty talked about how cancer has affected her.

"I think what's beautiful and hard and interesting about cancer is that it tears you down and builds you, and tears you down and builds you," the actress said. "And it remakes you so many different times. So, the person I thought I was supposed to be or was going to be, or who I thought I was six months ago, is now somebody completely different."

Doherty went public with her diagnosis in August 2015 after she filed a lawsuit against her former business manager for allegedly not paying her insurance premiums, which caused coverage for the actress to lapse.

