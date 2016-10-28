Shannen Doherty talks cancer with Chelsea Handler

Story highlights
- Doherty sat down with Chelsea Handler
- Tori Spelling had words of support
(CNN)Shannen Doherty moved Chelsea Handler to tears.
The cancer-stricken actress sat down with the Netflix talk show host to discuss her ongoing battle against breast cancer.
Handler, who lost her mother Rita in 2006 to the disease, became emotional as Doherty talked about how cancer has affected her.
"I think what's beautiful and hard and interesting about cancer is that it tears you down and builds you, and tears you down and builds you," the actress said. "And it remakes you so many different times. So, the person I thought I was supposed to be or was going to be, or who I thought I was six months ago, is now somebody completely different."
Doherty went public with her diagnosis in August 2015 after she filed a lawsuit against her former business manager for allegedly not paying her insurance premiums, which caused coverage for the actress to lapse.
The "90210" star settled her suit a year later, announced that the cancer had spread and that she'd had a single mastectomy.
Now, she says it's difficult and she's been "humbled by cancer."
"It was hard in the sense of rethinking sort of who you are and how you come to terms with who you are now and accepting it. And looking at your husband and thinking like, 'Dude, I'm so sorry.' "
Her "90210" co-star, Tori Spelling, told "Entertainment Tonight" that while she hasn't seen Doherty recently, she's in her corner.
"She's doing a brave and wonderful job and we obviously support her. We've all been talking and supporting her from afar," Spelling, 43, added. "It's really hard to know what to do when someone's going through that -- if they want people there or not there. But I think she's very brave and I admire her so much."