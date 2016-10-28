Final Tribe Called Quest album coming

Story highlights Q-Tip posted a letter on his Facebook page

(CNN) Rapper Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest was working on a new solo album when he died of complications from diabetes in March.

Now, his group is releasing what they said is their final album.

In a letter posted on his Facebook page Thursday night, Tribe member Q-Tip said their reunion last year on the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" sparked creativity.

"It was our first TV performance in 18 years," the rapper wrote. "The energy for us that night was one that we hadn't experienced on stage together in some time!"

That night was also the night of the terrorist attack in Paris -- and as Q-Tip explained -- an impetus for the group to record again.

