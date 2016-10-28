Lindsay Lohan tries on new brand for refugees

Story highlights Lindsay Lohan is brand ambassador for Mintanine drink

German company has partnered with actress to aid refugees

(CNN) Did you hear the one about how Lindsay Lohan wants to help refugees in Turkey via an energy drink?

That's partially true.

The actress is the brand ambassador for the blue caffeine lemonade Mintanine, which has partnered with her to aid refugees.

The German company behind the drink, YNDA GmbH, said in a statement it has been working with Lohan since September.

The "Mean Girls" star has been sharing images on social media of herself interacting with Syrian refugees and aid workers in Turkey.

Back with my little ones. #turkey #istanbul #theworldisbiggerthan5 🙏 current mood: 🤗 🇹🇷 A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Oct 20, 2016 at 8:12am PDT

My hard working women #istanbul miss you all - see you soon! 🙏 A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Oct 14, 2016 at 10:00am PDT