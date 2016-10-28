Story highlights
- Lindsay Lohan is brand ambassador for Mintanine drink
- German company has partnered with actress to aid refugees
(CNN)Did you hear the one about how Lindsay Lohan wants to help refugees in Turkey via an energy drink?
It's true.
The actress is the brand ambassador for the blue caffeine lemonade Mintanine, which has partnered with her to aid refugees.
The German company behind the drink, YNDA GmbH, said in a statement it has been working with Lohan since September.
The "Mean Girls" star has been sharing images on social media of herself interacting with Syrian refugees and aid workers in Turkey.
According to the company's statement, it will donate 10 euros ($10.90) for each Bigbox (72 cans) ordered from its online shop.
Earlier reports that Lohan was planning on distributing the drinks -- which contain caffeine and taurine -- at refugee camps were criticized.
A spokesman for the company told CNN that "Lindsay, as brand ambassador, of course has a certain quantity of cans at her disposal. She is free and welcome to give those cans to refugees she is meeting."
The star is offering the drink at her Lohan nightclub in Greece.