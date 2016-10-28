Story highlights Creator Dana Calvo and actress Joy Bryant say the debut of Amazon's "Good Girls Revolt" couldn't have come at a better time

Los Angeles (CNN) As far as Dana Calvo is concerned, there's really no better time she could have asked for Amazon to premiere her new show, "Good Girls Revolt."

The drama -- based on a Lynn Povich book of the same name -- follows a group of women at the fictional News of the Week magazine as they fight for their right to pursue careers as reporters in 1969.

At the time, women were only allowed to hold the title "researcher" -- though, they did the same (if not better) work as the male reporters to which they were assigned.

Anna Camp, Genevieve Angelson and Erin Darke star as women who work at the publication.

