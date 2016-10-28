Celebrity Halloween costumes

(CNN) Count on celebrities to do Halloween up big.

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller

The married actors were beyond cute as the Super Mario Brothers Mario and Luigi at the Hilarity for Charity's 5th annual variety show held earlier in October.

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon and kids

Who says exes can't get along around holiday time?

The superstar singer and her former husband joined their twins in some dress up fun. Carey was a sexy devil, daughter Monroe a princess while Cannon and son Moroccan were Super Mario Brothers at Carey's party.

Holiday times 😘 A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Oct 24, 2016 at 11:32pm PDT

Scott Eastwood

Clint Eastwood's son honored his dad this year by dressing up as his father's iconic character in "The Good, The Bad and The Ugly."

"I sent him a picture," the younger Eastwood told E! of his father's response to the get up. "I haven't heard back yet. He doesn't do a lot of texting."

K. Michelle

The singer dressed up as Cat Woman for a recording session.

Oh nothing just recording😩 A photo posted by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on Oct 22, 2016 at 8:46pm PDT

Kourtney Kardashian

The reality star captioned a photo of her costume as simply "evil."

Evil. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 25, 2016 at 1:04pm PDT

Steve Harvey

Harvey tickled fans of his talk show when he dressed up King Jaffe Joffer from "Coming to America."

Steve Harvey won Halloween. It's crazy that nearly 30 years after "Coming to America" these ladies still look practically the same. pic.twitter.com/QdoGYj4bsl — Hollywood (@ScottHuego) October 28, 2016

To make it even more authentic, he was joined by the movies costars Shari Headley and Vanessa Bell Calloway, who dressed as their characters Lisa McDowell and Imani Izzi.