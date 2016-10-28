Celebrity Halloween costumes

(CNN)Count on celebrities to do Halloween up big.
While we await the unveiling of what is sure to be Heidi Klum's epic costume (she is the reigning queen) let's check in on how some other celebs are representing for the holiday.
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller
The married actors were beyond cute as the Super Mario Brothers Mario and Luigi at the Hilarity for Charity's 5th annual variety show held earlier in October.
Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon and kids
Who says exes can't get along around holiday time?
The superstar singer and her former husband joined their twins in some dress up fun. Carey was a sexy devil, daughter Monroe a princess while Cannon and son Moroccan were Super Mario Brothers at Carey's party.
Scott Eastwood
Clint Eastwood's son honored his dad this year by dressing up as his father's iconic character in "The Good, The Bad and The Ugly."
"I sent him a picture," the younger Eastwood told E! of his father's response to the get up. "I haven't heard back yet. He doesn't do a lot of texting."
K. Michelle
The singer dressed up as Cat Woman for a recording session.
Kourtney Kardashian
The reality star captioned a photo of her costume as simply "evil."
Steve Harvey
Harvey tickled fans of his talk show when he dressed up King Jaffe Joffer from "Coming to America."
To make it even more authentic, he was joined by the movies costars Shari Headley and Vanessa Bell Calloway, who dressed as their characters Lisa McDowell and Imani Izzi.