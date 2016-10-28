NBC to tackle 'Bye Bye Birdie' in 2017, starring Jennifer Lopez

Story highlights NBC will take on "Bye Bye Birdie Live" in 2017

Superstar Jennifer Lopez is set to star

(CNN) NBC has officially picked its next live musical and the show's star. But it didn't have to look far.

The network has announced that Jennifer Lopez will star in a live version of the Tony Award-winning musical "Bye Bye, Birdie" in 2017.

Lopez currently executive produces and stars in cop drama "Shades of Blue" on NBC.

NBC's production of "Bye Bye Birdie Live!" will be based on the 1960 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical that starred Dick Van Dyke as Albert Peterson and Chita Rivera as Rosie. Lopez will play Rosie.

NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt, who spearheaded the revival of the live network TV musical, announced the news Thursday during an event honoring him at the Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles.

