Amy Schumer defends her 'Formation' video

(CNN) Amy Schumer is defending herself against criticism directed toward her this week following the release of a music video in which she and some celebrity friends pay homage to Beyonce's "Formation."

In a Medium essay posted Thursday, Schumer said the video she made was "NEVER a parody."

"It was just us women celebrating each other," Schumer wrote. "The video Beyoncé made was so moving and I wouldn't ever make fun of that. There is absolutely no way to."

The video also featured Goldie Hawn, Wanda Sykes, Joan Cusack and Raven Goodwin.

In it, the comedian lip-syncs and dances to "Formation" while she and the other women were on location shooting a film together.

