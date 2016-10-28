Story highlights South Korean President makes rare public apology over leaked document scandal

Opposition parties accuse her close confident Choi Soon-sil of misusing her influence

Seoul (CNN) Political turmoil is gripping South Korea as a scandal engulfs President Park Geun-hye, who stands accused of leaking official state documents to a friend.

The outcry over the allegations that she shared information with a confidante, who does not hold any public office, led to a rare event in South Korean politics on Tuesday -- a televised presidential apology.

In it, Park admitted to sharing state documents with Choi Soon-sil, who gave "her personal opinion" on Park's speeches before the presidential election in 2012.

Park also said Choi looked at "some documents" for a certain period of time after Park took office, but didn't specify what they were.

"I am shocked and my heart is breaking for causing public concern," Park said in the live telecast. "I've done so (shared the documents) out of pure heart so that I could carefully review (the documents)".

