Philippines mayor, bodyguards killed in shootout

(CNN) A local Philippines official who was named by President Rodrigo Duterte as a "narco-politician"was killed in a shootout with local authorities Friday, a police report says.

Mayor Samsudin Dimaukom of Datu Saudi-Ampatuan, a Muslim autonomous area of Mindanao, was shot along with a number of his bodyguards while allegedly transporting illegal drugs.

The report states that police had set up a highway roadblock aimed at apprehending the mayor based on a tip.

The mayor was on Duterte's list of local officials branded as "narco-politicians" who allegedly have ties to the illegal drug world, according to CNN affiliate CNN Philippines.

He, along with his wife, surrendered themselves to provincial police in August to clear their names and deny involvement.

