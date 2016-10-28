Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte: God told me to stop swearing

Story highlights Duterte has infamously called President Obama a "son of a bitch"

He's got a long history of colorful language

(CNN) Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, known for his -- ahem -- colorful language, swears he's going to stop swearing.

The inspiration for cleaning up his vocabulary came from God himself, Duterte said, as he was flying back to the Philippines from a state visit to Japan.

"Everybody was asleep, snoring, but a voice said... 'If you don't stop (cursing), I will bring this plane down now.' And I said, 'Who is this?' So, of course, it's God," the President recounted after he landed Thursday at Davao International Airport.

JUST WATCHED Philippines President Duterte visits Japan Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Philippines President Duterte visits Japan 01:25

"So I promised God not to express slang, cuss words and everything," said Duterte -- who recently questioned the existence of God -- adding that a "promise to God is a promise to the Filipino people."