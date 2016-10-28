Bus driver dies after being set on fire

Story highlights A 48-year-old was man held by police after bus driver set alight

Several passengers escaped blaze through a rear door

(CNN) A bus driver in Brisbane, Australia, has died after a passenger set him on fire, police said Friday.

Authorities launched a homicide investigation after the incident, which saw the driver pronounced dead at the scene. Australian media has identified the victim as 29-year-old Manmeet Alisher.

The bus, which was picking up passengers in the Moorooka suburb at around 9 a.m., was carrying several passengers.

A man got on board and threw "some type of incendiary device" at the driver, Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart said.

The device caused "a small fire," according to a police statement. A 48-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was being interviewed by police.

