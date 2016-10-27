The week in 31 photos

Red deer fight at a wildlife park in Bonn, Germany, on Thursday, October 27.
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton holds up a baby at a campaign rally in Lake Worth, Florida, on Wednesday, October 26.
A contestant throws a double axe during an axe-throwing competition in Faido, Switzerland, on Saturday, October 22.
Miss Philippines, Kylie Verzosa, is congratulated after winning the Miss International beauty pageant in Tokyo on Thursday, October 27.
Ukrainian troops fire artillery during a military exercise in Devichki, Ukraine, on Friday, October 21.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump hugs an American flag as he arrives at a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida, on Monday, October 24.
The moon is seen behind a seagull as it flies in the Vatican on Saturday, October 22.
A child reaches out to a robotic dog at the World Robot Conference in Beijing on Friday, October 21.
Child models prepare backstage before a J. Queen & Little Queen fashion show in Beijing on Thursday, October 27.
Sheep walk in the streets of Madrid during the annual Transhumance Festival on Saturday, October 22.
The body of U.S. Army Sgt. Douglas Riney is carried off a plane at an Air Force base in Dover, Delaware, on Friday, October 21. Riney, a 26-year-old from Fairview, Illinois, was killed in Afghanistan.
A suspected gang member is held in custody during a police raid in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on Monday, October 24.
A replica of Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue is lifted by a helicopter in Pfafers, Switzerland, on Thursday, October 27.
Bison are rounded up on Antelope Island, Utah, on Saturday, October 22. Utah park workers were moving the animals so they could be weighed, tagged and examined by veterinarians.
U.S. President Barack Obama walks back to the stage in Las Vegas after shaking hands at a Hillary Clinton campaign rally on Sunday, October 23.
The Owakudani valley, in Hakone, Japan, is a volcanic vent zone and a popular tourist site about 50 miles southwest of Tokyo. This aerial photo was taken on Monday, October 24.
Japanese troops march during a military parade in Asaka, Japan, on Sunday, October 23.