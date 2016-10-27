Photos: The week in 31 photos Smoke rises from "The Jungle," a makeshift migrant camp in Calais, France, that authorities began dismantling on Monday, October 24. During evacuations, some of the migrants set shelters on fire. By the middle of the week, more than 4,400 people had been bused out of Calais to other regions of the country. The town is known for being a major transit point for migrants trying to reach Great Britain. Hide Caption 1 of 32

Babies wear World Series onesies at the Cleveland Clinic's Fairview Hospital on Tuesday, October 25. The Cleveland Indians are playing the Chicago Cubs in the Fall Classic, and babies born at the clinic's hospitals will wear these outfits throughout the seven-game series.

Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized on Wednesday, October 26. Los Angeles police said they have a man in custody.

Red deer fight at a wildlife park in Bonn, Germany, on Thursday, October 27.

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton holds up a baby at a campaign rally in Lake Worth, Florida, on Wednesday, October 26.

A contestant throws a double axe during an axe-throwing competition in Faido, Switzerland, on Saturday, October 22.

Saida Ahmad Baghili, an 18-year-old suffering from severe acute malnutrition, sits on a bed at a hospital in Houdieda, Yemen, on Monday, October 24. The war in Yemen has left millions of people at risk of starving, and food rations are starting to run out.

Miss Philippines, Kylie Verzosa, is congratulated after winning the Miss International beauty pageant in Tokyo on Thursday, October 27.

Ukrainian troops fire artillery during a military exercise in Devichki, Ukraine, on Friday, October 21.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump hugs an American flag as he arrives at a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida, on Monday, October 24.

The moon is seen behind a seagull as it flies in the Vatican on Saturday, October 22.

Police officers hold a protester during a demonstration in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on Wednesday, October 26. People were protesting the detention of two prominent Kurdish politicians, including the city's first elected female mayor.

A suspected ISIS militant is handcuffed outside his house as Iraqi forces fight the terror group near Mosul, Iraq, on Tuesday, October 25. An Iraqi-led offensive is underway to reclaim Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city and the last major stronghold for ISIS in the country.

A child reaches out to a robotic dog at the World Robot Conference in Beijing on Friday, October 21.

Tires burn Thursday, October 27, as soldiers and law enforcement officers stand in formation to force protesters off private land where they camped to block construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. The pipeline is to carry oil from western North Dakota through South Dakota and Iowa to an existing pipeline in Patoka, Illinois.

Child models prepare backstage before a J. Queen & Little Queen fashion show in Beijing on Thursday, October 27.

Sheep walk in the streets of Madrid during the annual Transhumance Festival on Saturday, October 22.

The body of U.S. Army Sgt. Douglas Riney is carried off a plane at an Air Force base in Dover, Delaware, on Friday, October 21. Riney, a 26-year-old from Fairview, Illinois, was killed in Afghanistan.

Actor Bill Murray surprised reporters with an unexpected appearance in the White House briefing room on Friday, October 21. Murray, decked out in the gear of his favorite baseball team, came to the podium minutes after White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest wrapped up the official briefing. He was at the White House to receive the Mark Twain Prize, an annual award for American humor.

A suspected gang member is held in custody during a police raid in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on Monday, October 24.

A replica of Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue is lifted by a helicopter in Pfafers, Switzerland, on Thursday, October 27.

A child's body is seen at a makeshift hospital after a cluster bomb attack in Douma, Syria, on Monday, October 24. Earlier this year, a U.N. envoy estimated that 400,000 Syrians have likely been killed in the civil war that started in April 2011.

A train derailed in Eseka, Cameroon, on Saturday, October 22. About 70 people were killed and 300 others were injured, authorities said. The cause was not immediately known.

A couple walk in heavy rain as Typhoon Haima made landfall in Hong Kong on Friday, October 21.

Bison are rounded up on Antelope Island, Utah, on Saturday, October 22. Utah park workers were moving the animals so they could be weighed, tagged and examined by veterinarians.

U.S. President Barack Obama walks back to the stage in Las Vegas after shaking hands at a Hillary Clinton campaign rally on Sunday, October 23.

Patients wait at a medical clinic in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Monday, October 24. Puerto Rico's economic crisis has left the island with fewer doctors.

The Owakudani valley, in Hakone, Japan, is a volcanic vent zone and a popular tourist site about 50 miles southwest of Tokyo. This aerial photo was taken on Monday, October 24.

People comfort each other at a mortuary after a terrorist attack claimed the lives of 12 people at a hotel in Mandera, Kenya, on Tuesday, October 25. Officials said they believe the jihadist group Al-Shabaab was responsible.

Japanese troops march during a military parade in Asaka, Japan, on Sunday, October 23.