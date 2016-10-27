Breaking News

The week in 31 photos

Updated 8:33 PM ET, Thu October 27, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Smoke rises from &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/26/europe/gallery/the-saga-of-the-calais-jungle/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;The Jungle,&quot;&lt;/a&gt; a makeshift migrant camp in Calais, France, that authorities began dismantling on Monday, October 24. During evacuations, some of the migrants set shelters on fire. By the middle of the week, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/26/europe/calais-jungle-france-close/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;more than 4,400 people had been bused out of Calais&lt;/a&gt; to other regions of the country. The town is known for being a major transit point for migrants trying to reach Great Britain.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Smoke rises from "The Jungle," a makeshift migrant camp in Calais, France, that authorities began dismantling on Monday, October 24. During evacuations, some of the migrants set shelters on fire. By the middle of the week, more than 4,400 people had been bused out of Calais to other regions of the country. The town is known for being a major transit point for migrants trying to reach Great Britain.
Hide Caption
1 of 32
Babies wear World Series onesies at the Cleveland Clinic&#39;s Fairview Hospital on Tuesday, October 25. The Cleveland Indians are playing the Chicago Cubs in the Fall Classic, and babies born at the clinic&#39;s hospitals &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/25/health/cleveland-clinic-world-series-babies-trnd/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;will wear these outfits&lt;/a&gt; throughout the seven-game series.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Babies wear World Series onesies at the Cleveland Clinic's Fairview Hospital on Tuesday, October 25. The Cleveland Indians are playing the Chicago Cubs in the Fall Classic, and babies born at the clinic's hospitals will wear these outfits throughout the seven-game series.
Hide Caption
2 of 32
Donald Trump&#39;s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/26/politics/hollywood-star-donald-trump-vandalism/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was vandalized&lt;/a&gt; on Wednesday, October 26. Los Angeles police said they have a man in custody.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized on Wednesday, October 26. Los Angeles police said they have a man in custody.
Hide Caption
3 of 32
Red deer fight at a wildlife park in Bonn, Germany, on Thursday, October 27.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Red deer fight at a wildlife park in Bonn, Germany, on Thursday, October 27.
Hide Caption
4 of 32
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton holds up a baby at a campaign rally in Lake Worth, Florida, on Wednesday, October 26.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton holds up a baby at a campaign rally in Lake Worth, Florida, on Wednesday, October 26.
Hide Caption
5 of 32
A contestant throws a double axe during an axe-throwing competition in Faido, Switzerland, on Saturday, October 22.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A contestant throws a double axe during an axe-throwing competition in Faido, Switzerland, on Saturday, October 22.
Hide Caption
6 of 32
Saida Ahmad Baghili, an 18-year-old suffering from severe acute malnutrition, sits on a bed at a hospital in Houdieda, Yemen, on Monday, October 24. The war in Yemen has left millions of people at risk of starving, and food rations &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/27/middleeast/yemen-world-food-program/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;are starting to run out.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Saida Ahmad Baghili, an 18-year-old suffering from severe acute malnutrition, sits on a bed at a hospital in Houdieda, Yemen, on Monday, October 24. The war in Yemen has left millions of people at risk of starving, and food rations are starting to run out.
Hide Caption
7 of 32
Miss Philippines, Kylie Verzosa, is congratulated after winning the Miss International beauty pageant in Tokyo on Thursday, October 27.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Miss Philippines, Kylie Verzosa, is congratulated after winning the Miss International beauty pageant in Tokyo on Thursday, October 27.
Hide Caption
8 of 32
Ukrainian troops fire artillery during a military exercise in Devichki, Ukraine, on Friday, October 21.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Ukrainian troops fire artillery during a military exercise in Devichki, Ukraine, on Friday, October 21.
Hide Caption
9 of 32
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump hugs an American flag as he arrives at a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida, on Monday, October 24.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump hugs an American flag as he arrives at a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida, on Monday, October 24.
Hide Caption
10 of 32
The moon is seen behind a seagull as it flies in the Vatican on Saturday, October 22.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
The moon is seen behind a seagull as it flies in the Vatican on Saturday, October 22.
Hide Caption
11 of 32
Police officers hold a protester &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/26/middleeast/turkey-detains-kurdish-politicians/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;during a demonstration&lt;/a&gt; in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on Wednesday, October 26. People were protesting the detention of two prominent Kurdish politicians, including the city&#39;s first elected female mayor.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Police officers hold a protester during a demonstration in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on Wednesday, October 26. People were protesting the detention of two prominent Kurdish politicians, including the city's first elected female mayor.
Hide Caption
12 of 32
A suspected ISIS militant is handcuffed outside his house as Iraqi forces fight the terror group near Mosul, Iraq, on Tuesday, October 25. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/17/world/gallery/mosul/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;An Iraqi-led offensive&lt;/a&gt; is underway to reclaim Mosul, Iraq&#39;s second-largest city and the last major stronghold for ISIS in the country.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A suspected ISIS militant is handcuffed outside his house as Iraqi forces fight the terror group near Mosul, Iraq, on Tuesday, October 25. An Iraqi-led offensive is underway to reclaim Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city and the last major stronghold for ISIS in the country.
Hide Caption
13 of 32
A child reaches out to a robotic dog at the World Robot Conference in Beijing on Friday, October 21.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A child reaches out to a robotic dog at the World Robot Conference in Beijing on Friday, October 21.
Hide Caption
14 of 32
Tires burn Thursday, October 27, as soldiers and law enforcement officers stand in formation to force protesters off private land where they camped to block construction of the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/27/us/dakota-access-pipeline-protests/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dakota Access Pipeline. &lt;/a&gt;The pipeline is to carry oil from western North Dakota through South Dakota and Iowa to an existing pipeline in Patoka, Illinois.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Tires burn Thursday, October 27, as soldiers and law enforcement officers stand in formation to force protesters off private land where they camped to block construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. The pipeline is to carry oil from western North Dakota through South Dakota and Iowa to an existing pipeline in Patoka, Illinois.
Hide Caption
15 of 32
Child models prepare backstage before a J. Queen &amp;amp; Little Queen fashion show in Beijing on Thursday, October 27.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Child models prepare backstage before a J. Queen & Little Queen fashion show in Beijing on Thursday, October 27.
Hide Caption
16 of 32
Sheep walk in the streets of Madrid during the annual Transhumance Festival on Saturday, October 22.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Sheep walk in the streets of Madrid during the annual Transhumance Festival on Saturday, October 22.
Hide Caption
17 of 32
The body of U.S. Army Sgt. Douglas Riney is carried off a plane at an Air Force base in Dover, Delaware, on Friday, October 21. Riney, a 26-year-old from Fairview, Illinois, was killed in Afghanistan.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
The body of U.S. Army Sgt. Douglas Riney is carried off a plane at an Air Force base in Dover, Delaware, on Friday, October 21. Riney, a 26-year-old from Fairview, Illinois, was killed in Afghanistan.
Hide Caption
18 of 32
Actor Bill Murray surprised reporters with &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/21/politics/bill-murray-white-house-mark-twain-prize/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;an unexpected appearance in the White House briefing room&lt;/a&gt; on Friday, October 21. Murray, decked out in the gear of his favorite baseball team, came to the podium minutes after White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest wrapped up the official briefing. He was at the White House to receive the Mark Twain Prize, an annual award for American humor.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Actor Bill Murray surprised reporters with an unexpected appearance in the White House briefing room on Friday, October 21. Murray, decked out in the gear of his favorite baseball team, came to the podium minutes after White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest wrapped up the official briefing. He was at the White House to receive the Mark Twain Prize, an annual award for American humor.
Hide Caption
19 of 32
A suspected gang member is held in custody during a police raid in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on Monday, October 24.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A suspected gang member is held in custody during a police raid in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on Monday, October 24.
Hide Caption
20 of 32
A replica of Rio de Janeiro&#39;s Christ the Redeemer statue is lifted by a helicopter in Pfafers, Switzerland, on Thursday, October 27.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A replica of Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue is lifted by a helicopter in Pfafers, Switzerland, on Thursday, October 27.
Hide Caption
21 of 32
02 graphic warning single
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Hide Caption
22 of 32
A child&#39;s body is seen at a makeshift hospital after a cluster bomb attack in Douma, Syria, on Monday, October 24. Earlier this year, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.unmultimedia.org/radio/english/2016/04/syria-envoy-claims-400000-have-died-in-syria-conflict/#.WBJ3wOkctWa&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a U.N. envoy estimated&lt;/a&gt; that 400,000 Syrians have likely been killed in the civil war that started in April 2011.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A child's body is seen at a makeshift hospital after a cluster bomb attack in Douma, Syria, on Monday, October 24. Earlier this year, a U.N. envoy estimated that 400,000 Syrians have likely been killed in the civil war that started in April 2011.
Hide Caption
23 of 32
A train &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/22/africa/cameroon-deadly-train-derailment/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;derailed&lt;/a&gt; in Eseka, Cameroon, on Saturday, October 22. About 70 people were killed and 300 others were injured, authorities said. The cause was not immediately known.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A train derailed in Eseka, Cameroon, on Saturday, October 22. About 70 people were killed and 300 others were injured, authorities said. The cause was not immediately known.
Hide Caption
24 of 32
A couple walk in heavy rain as Typhoon Haima &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/20/asia/hong-kong-typhoon-haima/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;made landfall in Hong Kong&lt;/a&gt; on Friday, October 21.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A couple walk in heavy rain as Typhoon Haima made landfall in Hong Kong on Friday, October 21.
Hide Caption
25 of 32
Bison are rounded up on Antelope Island, Utah, on Saturday, October 22. Utah park workers were moving the animals so they could be weighed, tagged and examined by veterinarians.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Bison are rounded up on Antelope Island, Utah, on Saturday, October 22. Utah park workers were moving the animals so they could be weighed, tagged and examined by veterinarians.
Hide Caption
26 of 32
U.S. President Barack Obama walks back to the stage in Las Vegas after shaking hands at a Hillary Clinton campaign rally on Sunday, October 23.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
U.S. President Barack Obama walks back to the stage in Las Vegas after shaking hands at a Hillary Clinton campaign rally on Sunday, October 23.
Hide Caption
27 of 32
Patients wait at a medical clinic in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Monday, October 24. Puerto Rico&#39;s economic crisis &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/04/13/investing/puerto-rico-debt-medicare/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has left the island with fewer doctors.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Patients wait at a medical clinic in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Monday, October 24. Puerto Rico's economic crisis has left the island with fewer doctors.
Hide Caption
28 of 32
The Owakudani valley, in Hakone, Japan, is a volcanic vent zone and a popular tourist site about 50 miles southwest of Tokyo. This aerial photo was taken on Monday, October 24.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
The Owakudani valley, in Hakone, Japan, is a volcanic vent zone and a popular tourist site about 50 miles southwest of Tokyo. This aerial photo was taken on Monday, October 24.
Hide Caption
29 of 32
People comfort each other at a mortuary after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/25/africa/kenya-attack/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a terrorist attack&lt;/a&gt; claimed the lives of 12 people at a hotel in Mandera, Kenya, on Tuesday, October 25. Officials said they believe the jihadist group Al-Shabaab was responsible.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
People comfort each other at a mortuary after a terrorist attack claimed the lives of 12 people at a hotel in Mandera, Kenya, on Tuesday, October 25. Officials said they believe the jihadist group Al-Shabaab was responsible.
Hide Caption
30 of 32
Japanese troops march during a military parade in Asaka, Japan, on Sunday, October 23.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Japanese troops march during a military parade in Asaka, Japan, on Sunday, October 23.
Hide Caption
31 of 32
South African police inspect a police van that was set on fire Tuesday, October 25, during skirmishes with protesters in Johannesburg. Students have been voicing their frustration over an increase in South Africa&#39;s university fees. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/20/world/gallery/week-in-photos-1021/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See last week in 32 photos&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 31 photos
South African police inspect a police van that was set on fire Tuesday, October 25, during skirmishes with protesters in Johannesburg. Students have been voicing their frustration over an increase in South Africa's university fees. See last week in 32 photos
Hide Caption
32 of 32
01 week in photos 1028 RESTRICTED02 week in photos 1028 RESTRICTED03 week in photos 1028 RESTRICTED04 week in photos 102805 week in photos 102806 week in photos 1028 RESTRICTED07 week in photos 1028 RESTRICTED08 week in photos 102809 week in photos 1028 RESTRICTED10 week in photos 102811 week in photos 102812 week in photos 102813 week in photos 102814 week in photos 102803 Dakota Access pipeline 102716 week in photos 1028 RESTRICTED17 week in photos 1028 RESTRICTED18 week in photos 102819 week in photos 102820 week in photos 102821 week in photos 1028 RESTRICTED02 graphic warning single22 week in photos 102823 week in photos 102824 week in photos 102825 week in photos 102826 week in photos 102827 week in photos 102815 week in photos 102828 week in photos 1028 RESTRICTED29 week in photos 1028 RESTRICTED30 week in photos 1028
Take a look at 31 photos of the week from October 21 through October 27.