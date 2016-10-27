Breaking News

Calais migrant camp: The things they left behind

By Masuma Ahuja, CNN

Updated 1:38 PM ET, Thu October 27, 2016

A French fireman attempts to extinguish a blaze in the Calais &quot;Jungle&quot; on Wednesday, October 26. French authorities have given thousands of people living in the infamous migrant camp two options: seek asylum in France or return to your country of origin.
(CNN)The migrant camp in Calais, France, nicknamed "the Jungle," is being demolished and the refugees who lived there are being sent around the country to begin a long resettlement process.

For the last two years, the tents and makeshift shelters that made up this camp were home to thousands of people.
But the migrants can't carry all their belongings with them as they leave. These are some small pieces of their lives that were left behind.
    A pair of dirty sneakers.
    A battered guitar.
    Hundreds of children lived in the migrant camp and many of their futures remain uncertain. Under an agreement with France, 200 of these children have been accepted by the UK, British Labour MP Caroline Flint told CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Monday.
    A set of colored markers.
    A child&#39;s artwork.
    A leather armchair -- to big to carry -- with a blanket.
    Before the demolition of the camp began, up to 10,000 migrants lived here.
    A rotary phone.
    A prepaid calling card, worth 5 euros.
    A dictionary to help speakers of Tigrigna, an Ethiopian language, learn English.
    A self-help book, offering hope.
