Activists mourn the loss of Vine app they say shined a spotlight on Ferguson

(CNN) Antonio French arrived at the scene two years ago, soon after Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager, had been shot in Ferguson, Missouri. French stood in the crowd behind the barricade of police preventing people from getting closer to Brown, who lay dead in the street.

French, a north St. Louis City alderman, started tweeting what he saw. He tried to upload videos to his YouTube account but that took too long.

He remembered he had a little-used Vine account where he had posted only cute videos of his children. He began posting the six-second vines of the scene on Aug ust 9, 2014, on Canfield Drive, and posted more in the days that followed. They were among some of the earliest social media videos showing racial tensions in Ferguson.

The videos captured the protests, anger and frustration, such as one that showed people chanting "What do we want? Justice," as they stood behind the line of officers down the road from where Brown was shot.

Many journalists also used Vine to cover the shooting and protests that spawned the Black Lives Matter movement before the days of Twitter's live-streaming app Periscope and Facebook Live.

Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter started with a hashtag. Now it is a rallying cry, a cause and a movement in the wake of the deaths of black men at the hands of police. The latest police shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile have spurred a new round of protests across the country and worldwide. Hide Caption 1 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Some organizers say the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the death of Trayvon Martin in 2012 is where the movement began. Demonstrators wore hoodies and carried Skittles, the candy Martin had bought on the night he was killed. Hide Caption 2 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter The shooting death of unarmed teen Michael Brown in August 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri, by an officer lit an existing fuse and protests engulfed the town. Hide Caption 3 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter By the time Eric Garner died after being placed in a chokehold by a New York Police Department officer, support for Black Lives Matter had grown nationwide. Hide Caption 4 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Protests and clashes with police after the officer wasn't indicted in the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson led to another round of protests, with the rallying cry "No justice, no peace." Hide Caption 5 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Demands for change led to organized protests in major cities, including New York, Washington, Boston, San Francisco and Oakland, California, in December 2014. Hide Caption 6 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Activist Muhiyidin d'Baha took the call for action into a North Charleston, South Carolina, City Council after the killing of Walter Scott by a North Charleston police officer. Hide Caption 7 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter The death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore led to frustrations that splintered into violence; a CVS Pharmacy was looted and burned during protests after his funeral. Hide Caption 8 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter A battle waged against the Confederate flag as a symbol of hatred after Dylann Roof was accused of killing nine people in a South Carolina church in an attempt to spark a race war. Activist Brittany "Bree" Newsome took the battle flag off the flagpole at the Statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina. Hide Caption 9 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter The political activism entered the 2016 campaign, with some parts of the movement deciding to interrupt presidential candidates to demand more be done. Hide Caption 10 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter demonstrators made a point of protesting Democratic events to bring attention to their issues. The group had a tense meeting with Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire and released video of the conversation. Hide Caption 11 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter The movement also worked its way into popular culture, sparking an episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," which took on a police officer killing an innocent unarmed black man. Hide Caption 12 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter protesters continued to disrupt political events in an attempt to be heard, including this Hillary Clinton event in Atlanta. Hide Caption 13 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Racial tensions led to a weekslong protest movement at the University of Missouri campus that ousted both the university president and the school's chancellor. Hide Caption 14 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter The movement was born out of frustration over the death of young black men. Jamar Clark's funeral in Minneapolis in November is an example of that continued unified response. Hide Caption 15 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter demonstrators march in Cleveland on December 29, 2015, after a grand jury declined to indict Cleveland Police officer Timothy Loehmann for the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice on November 22, 2014. Hide Caption 16 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Sirica Bolling raises her fist as she walks down Jefferson Avenue during a Black Lives Matter protest in Newport News, Va., Sunday July 10, 2016, following the fatal shootings of Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota. Hide Caption 17 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Demonstrations have popped up in cities around the world, including this one in London on July 10, 2016, following the most recent police shootings. Hide Caption 18 of 18

"What Vine provided was a way for us to shoot video and share these bite-size videos very quickly and easily," French told CNN Thursday. "That's how the story spread, through Tweets, through social media, through short videos. The story of what was happening in a small suburb in St. Louis quickly spread across the globe."

French said large media outlets ultimately flocked to Ferguson to cover the story after learning about it on social media.

The Vine app, though, now has taken a backseat to the more popular Periscope app. The Vine web site will stay online to showcase previously-made videos, according to Twitter, which is cutting its staff by 9% after a widely rumored sale process appear to have yielded nothing.

French said the Vines were easily shared on Twitter. Over the past two years, his Vines have been viewed more than 98 million times.

On the recent anniversary of Brown's death in August, French posted a 48-minute montage, called #FERGUSON, of mostly Vines he shot in August 2014. They serve as a documentary of sorts of the aftermath in Ferguson.

#FERGUSON, a short film composed of my Vines and videos from August 2014 https://t.co/0AHL8wmUJA — Antonio French (@AntonioFrench) August 9, 2016

French posted the montage again on Thursday.

French, 39, said he had been to many crime scenes but he was struck by the sight of police officers from different municipalities "standing in a line across the street preventing people from going down to see what was happening," on the day Brown was killed.

"I wasn't there for a more than a few minutes before they brought out the big SWAT team vehicles, what later become known as the tanks," he said.

He added: "I can tell you that story ... but until you see the video and until you see the photos, a lot of people in the world and in St. Louis wouldn't have believed it."

Vine also captured protests in communities like Baton Rouge, where officers fatally shot Alton Sterling outside a convenience store after authorities said he reached for a gun.

On Twitter, many mourned the loss of Vine.

Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson tweeted "I'll always love Vine," because it "was all we really had" during the protests in the Fall of 2014 .

We had to figure out how find the most important six seconds in protest & Vine was our only way to share it quickly. — deray mckesson (@deray) October 27, 2016

Brown's death in the mostly-black suburb , with a white mayor and a nearly all-white police department led then by a white chief, sparked protests by activists who called for reform in the criminal justice system, including many who were part of or supported the Black Lives Matter movement.

Protestors widely criticized police who drove military equipment into Ferguson's streets and pointed guns at them during the initial protests of Brown's death.

Photos: Protests past and present Protester Ieshia Evans is detained by law enforcement officers near the police headquarters in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday, July 9. Evans was among dozens of people protesting the death of Alton Sterling, who was fatally shot by police just a few days earlier. Click through the gallery to see memorable images from other protests throughout history. Hide Caption 1 of 22 Photos: Protests past and present On March 12, 1930, Indian nationalist leader Mahatma Gandhi led a nonviolent protest against the British Empire. The march protested the British tax on salt, a necessity of everyday life. Gandhi called for Indians to illegally make salt or buy it illegally. More nonviolent protests against the tax were mounted in large cities across India, and Gandhi's methods eventually led to India's independence. Hide Caption 2 of 22 Photos: Protests past and present Rosa Parks became an inspiration for the modern civil rights movement when she was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, on December 1, 1955, after refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger on a city bus. For 381 days, African-Americans boycotted public transportation to protest Parks' arrest and, in turn, segregation laws. The boycott led to a 1956 Supreme Court ruling desegregating public transportation in Montgomery. Soon after, Parks was photographed near the front of a bus in what became an enduring image of the civil rights movement. Hide Caption 3 of 22 Photos: Protests past and present A 17-year-old civil rights demonstrator, defying an anti-parade ordinance in Birmingham, Alabama, is attacked by a police dog on May 3, 1963. Hide Caption 4 of 22 Photos: Protests past and present The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. waves to supporters on the Mall in Washington during the March on Washington on August 28, 1963. Hide Caption 5 of 22 Photos: Protests past and present Jan Rose Kasmir stands in front of National Guard members outside the Pentagon during an anti-Vietnam War march on October 21, 1967. Hide Caption 6 of 22 Photos: Protests past and present Students in Paris hurl projectiles at the police on Boulevard Saint-Germain during the uprisings of May 6, 1968. Hide Caption 7 of 22 Photos: Protests past and present Black Panther members protest in Chicago in 1968. Hide Caption 8 of 22 Photos: Protests past and present A pacifist demonstrates in Santa Monica, California, on June 15, 1968. Hide Caption 9 of 22 Photos: Protests past and present Tommie Smith and John Carlos, gold and bronze medalists in the 200-meter run at the 1968 Olympic Games, raise their fists in the Black Power salute on October 16, 1968, in Mexico City. Hide Caption 10 of 22 Photos: Protests past and present John Lennon and Yoko Ono give a press conference during their "bed-in" for peace at an Amsterdam hotel in March 1969. Hide Caption 11 of 22 Photos: Protests past and present Mary Ann Vecchio kneels over the body of student Jeffrey Miller during an anti-war demonstration at Kent State University in Ohio on May 4, 1970. Hide Caption 12 of 22 Photos: Protests past and present Young Chinese demonstrators protest official corruption and urge democracy in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. Hide Caption 13 of 22 Photos: Protests past and present A man in Tiananmen Square stands in front of a column of T-59 tanks on June 4, 1989. Hide Caption 14 of 22 Photos: Protests past and present Police Lt. John Pike at the University of California, Davis, uses pepper spray to break up Occupy UC Davis protesters on the school's quad on November 18, 2011. This image sparked controversy amid the Occupy protests and fueled the flames for protesters. A judge ruled that the university must pay Pike $38,000 in workers' compensation for the depression and anxiety he suffered as a result of the backlash from the incident. Hide Caption 15 of 22 Photos: Protests past and present Egyptian army soldiers arrest a female protester during clashes at Tahrir Square in Cairo on December 17, 2011. On January 25, people took to the streets in demonstrations against corruption and failing economic policies. From the beginning, the revolution in Egypt was propelled by the use of social media. The events in Egypt served as a flash point for journalists on the ground, too. For perhaps one of the first times, history itself has been recorded instantaneously, as reporters took to Twitter to share 140-character updates and personal stories from the protests. Hide Caption 16 of 22 Photos: Protests past and present A riot police officer uses tear gas as people protest the destruction of a park for a pedestrian project in Istanbul's Taksim Square on May 28, 2013. The woman in red became the face of the protests. Hide Caption 17 of 22 Photos: Protests past and present Protesters in Kiev, Ukraine, catch fire as they stand behind burning barricades during clashes with police on February 20, 2014. Kiev's Independence Square had been the center of anti-government protests since November 2013, when President Viktor Yanukovych reversed a decision on a trade deal with the European Union and instead turned toward Russia. Hide Caption 18 of 22 Photos: Protests past and present Riot police use pepper spray as they clash with pro-democracy protesters outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong on September 28, 2014. Demonstrations began in response to China's decision to allow only Beijing-vetted candidates to stand in the city's 2017 election for chief executive. Protesters say Beijing has gone back on its pledge to allow universal suffrage in Hong Kong, which was promised "a high degree of autonomy" when it was handed back to China by Britain in 1997. The umbrella has become the defining image of the protest movement, used to shield protesters from tear gas and the elements. Hide Caption 19 of 22 Photos: Protests past and present A protester in Ferguson, Missouri, stands in front of police vehicles with his hands up on November 24, 2014. A grand jury's decision not to indict police Officer Darren Wilson in the killing of Michael Brown prompted waves of protests in Ferguson and across the country. The "hands up, don't shoot" gesture became a rallying cry and protest symbol. Hide Caption 20 of 22 Photos: Protests past and present A man attempts to calm a fellow demonstrator as they face police in Baltimore in April 2015. Riots broke out after the funeral for Freddie Gray , who died of a severe spinal cord injury while in police custody. His death sparked protests in Baltimore and raised long-simmering tensions between police and residents. Hide Caption 21 of 22 Photos: Protests past and present Tess Apslund, 42, stands with a raised fist in front of uniformed neo-Nazis during a Nordic Resistance Movement demonstration in Borlange, Sweden, on Sunday, May 1. Hide Caption 22 of 22

People on the scene that day said Brown was surrendering, with his hands up, when he was shot. Others point to details of the grand jury and a Department of Justice investigation. Both ultimately determined Wilson was justified in the shooting and did not violate Brown's civil rights, saying the evidence showed Brown scuffled with Wilson in his police car and did not show Brown surrendering when he was shot.

After Brown's death, the Justice Department found that local police officers had excessively stopped and ticketed black residents, often citing them multiple times in a single stop.

In May, Ferguson made Delrish Moss, its first African-American police chief. Moss, a longtime veteran of the Miami Police Department, faces the challenge of trying to unify and heal a fractured community.

Despite the early role Vine played in protests, activists and others have used other social media platforms and cell phone video to capture the death of unarmed black men at the hands of police and the protests that followed. The videos continue to ignite a debate over police conduct.

Among the videos, Diamond Reynolds captured the aftermath of the shooting of her fiancé Philando Castile during a routine traffic stop on July 6 in Falcon Heights, Minnesota. In the video, a composed Reynolds, whose daughter four-year-old daughter Dae'Anna, witnesses the ordeal from the backseat, pulled out her cell phone and began live-streaming the events on Facebook.

Castile ultimately died at the scene.