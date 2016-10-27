Story highlights The city put a picture of the vandals on Facebook

Damage to "Pappy's Bell is estimated at $15,000

(CNN) A city in Idaho is looking for a pair of vandals. And boy, these guys are the worst.

Over the weekend, they significantly damaged a 350-pound bell used to honor veterans at a memorial in Coeur d'Alene.

The vandals rocked the bell back and forth until it separated from the apparatus that was holding it up. The bell crashed to the ground, fracturing as it hit.

"This is a horrible act and we're very sad to see that this happened, particularly so close to Veterans Day, when our local vets will be in this plaza to recognize all of our troops," the city said on its Facebook page.

Damage to "Pappy's Bell," which was donated to Coeur d'Alene in the 1950s, is estimated at $15,000, if it can be repaired at all, deputy city administrator Sam Taylor told CNN affiliate KBOI.

