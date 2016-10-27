Breaking News

Ammon Bundy, 6 others acquitted in Oregon standoff trial

By Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 1:41 AM ET, Fri October 28, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

shawna cox oregon wildlife refuge standoff acquittal attorney sot_00001811
shawna cox oregon wildlife refuge standoff acquittal attorney sot_00001811

    JUST WATCHED

    Defendant details moment attorney was taken down in court

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(13 Videos)

Story highlights

  • A building in federal wildlife refuge was held by armed occupiers for 41 days
  • Jury acquitted the seven on conspiracy charges; five also faced firearms charge

(CNN)Seven people who were among the armed occupiers of a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon earlier this year were acquitted Thursday of charges related to the 41-day standoff.

Ammon Bundy; his brother, Ryan Bundy; and three other people were found not guilty of firearms charges and conspiracy to impede federal workers. Two others who were acquitted were charged only with conspiracy. The federal jury couldn't reach a verdict on a theft charge against Ryan Bundy.
    Cliven and Ammon Bundy: A family&#39;s history of fighting the federal government
    Cliven and Ammon Bundy: Family history of fighting feds
    There was a bit of drama in the courtroom after the decision, CNN affiliate KOIN reported. Ammon Bundy's attorney, Marcus Mumford, was taken down by US Marshals who reportedly used a stun gun on him after the lawyer argued with the judge that his client should be set free. Mumford spent a brief time in custody, KOIN reported.
    The Bundy brothers and their father, Cliven Bundy, remain in police custody as they still face federal charges in Nevada for a standoff at the Bundy ranch in 2014.
    Seven people linked to an armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon were arrested in that state on Tuesday, police said. Five, including the occupiers&#39; leader, Ammon Bundy (pictured), were arrested in a traffic stop on U.S. 395, police said.
    Photos: Oregon standoff mugshots
    Seven people linked to an armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon were arrested in that state on Tuesday, police said. Five, including the occupiers' leader, Ammon Bundy (pictured), were arrested in a traffic stop on U.S. 395, police said.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 8
    Also arrested in the traffic stop was Bundy&#39;s brother, Ryan Bundy (pictured). Police said shots were fired during the stop -- it was unclear who fired first -- and that Ryan Bundy was injured. One of the occupiers, LaVoy Finicum (not shown), died, police said.
    Photos: Oregon standoff mugshots
    Also arrested in the traffic stop was Bundy's brother, Ryan Bundy (pictured). Police said shots were fired during the stop -- it was unclear who fired first -- and that Ryan Bundy was injured. One of the occupiers, LaVoy Finicum (not shown), died, police said.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 8
    Brian Cavalier was one of the five people arrested in Tuesday&#39;s traffic stop on U.S. 395 in Oregon, police said.
    Photos: Oregon standoff mugshots
    Brian Cavalier was one of the five people arrested in Tuesday's traffic stop on U.S. 395 in Oregon, police said.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 8
    Shawna Cox was also among those arrested in Tuesday&#39;s traffic stop on U.S. 395 in Oregon, police said.
    Photos: Oregon standoff mugshots
    Shawna Cox was also among those arrested in Tuesday's traffic stop on U.S. 395 in Oregon, police said.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 8
    Ryan Waylen Payne was one of the five people arrested in Tuesday&#39;s traffic stop on U.S. 395 in Oregon, police said.
    Photos: Oregon standoff mugshots
    Ryan Waylen Payne was one of the five people arrested in Tuesday's traffic stop on U.S. 395 in Oregon, police said.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 8
    Joseph O&#39;Shaughnessy was one of two people linked to the occupation who were arrested Tuesday in Burns, Oregon -- separate from the traffic stop, police said.
    Photos: Oregon standoff mugshots
    Joseph O'Shaughnessy was one of two people linked to the occupation who were arrested Tuesday in Burns, Oregon -- separate from the traffic stop, police said.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 8
    Peter Santilli was one of two people linked to the occupation who were arrested Tuesday in Burns, Oregon -- separate from the traffic stop, police said. All seven people arrested in Oregon on Tuesday face a federal felony charge of conspiracy to impede officers of the United States from discharging their official duties through the use of force, intimidation or threats, police said.
    Photos: Oregon standoff mugshots
    Peter Santilli was one of two people linked to the occupation who were arrested Tuesday in Burns, Oregon -- separate from the traffic stop, police said. All seven people arrested in Oregon on Tuesday face a federal felony charge of conspiracy to impede officers of the United States from discharging their official duties through the use of force, intimidation or threats, police said.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 8
    Jon Eric Ritzheimer, 32, turned himself in to police in Peoria, Arizona, the FBI said. Ritzheimer has organized armed anti-Muslim rallies and had been in Oregon supporting the occupiers there.
    Photos: Oregon standoff mugshots
    Jon Eric Ritzheimer, 32, turned himself in to police in Peoria, Arizona, the FBI said. Ritzheimer has organized armed anti-Muslim rallies and had been in Oregon supporting the occupiers there.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 8
    oregon standoff mugshot Bundy, Ammonoregon standoff mugshot Bundy, Ryanoregon standoff mugshot Cavalier, Brianoregon standoff mugshot Cox, Shawnaoregon standoff mugshot Payne, Ryan Waylenoregon standoff mugshot O&#39;Shaughnessy, Josephoregon standoff mugshot Santilli, Peteroregon standoff mugshot Jon Ritzheimer
    One of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge defendants, Neil Wampler, told reporters: "We came to Oregon ... seeking justice, and we found it today."
    Read More
    Another, Shawna Cox, said the jury's decision brought her to tears.
    "I was thrilled. We all knew we weren't guilty," she said, according to KOIN.
    Harney County Sheriff David M. Ward said he was disappointed.
    "This is our system and I stand by it," he added.
    For the first time, we&#39;re getting a look at what life was like for the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/16/us/things-to-know-about-oregon-standoff/index.html&quot;&gt;Malheur National Wildlife Refuge occupiers &lt;/a&gt;-- and the damage they allegedly caused. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife service released a series of photos from in and around the federal center near Burns, Oregon.
    Photos: Malheur National Wildlife Refuge: After the occupation
    For the first time, we're getting a look at what life was like for the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge occupiers -- and the damage they allegedly caused. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife service released a series of photos from in and around the federal center near Burns, Oregon.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    Dan Ashe, director of the U.S. Fish &amp;amp; Wildlife Service, told reporters it will cost roughly $6 million to repair the damage caused from the 41-day occupation that started in January. The center will also undergo upgrades before reopening in the summer.
    Photos: Malheur National Wildlife Refuge: After the occupation
    Dan Ashe, director of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, told reporters it will cost roughly $6 million to repair the damage caused from the 41-day occupation that started in January. The center will also undergo upgrades before reopening in the summer.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    The occupiers, led by rancher Ammon Bundy, initially said they were demonstrating against the sentencing of Dwight Hammond and his son Steven, ranchers who were convicted of arson on federal lands in Oregon. The group later said they were protesting government overreach.
    Photos: Malheur National Wildlife Refuge: After the occupation
    The occupiers, led by rancher Ammon Bundy, initially said they were demonstrating against the sentencing of Dwight Hammond and his son Steven, ranchers who were convicted of arson on federal lands in Oregon. The group later said they were protesting government overreach.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    Investigators processing the site found human feces, spoiling food, firearms and explosives, according to&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/17/us/oregon-standoff-investigation/index.html&quot;&gt; documents filed last month&lt;/a&gt; by federal prosecutors. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Malheur National Wildlife Refuge: After the occupation
    Investigators processing the site found human feces, spoiling food, firearms and explosives, according to documents filed last month by federal prosecutors.

    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    Once the site was cleared, cleanup crews were allowed in to start sifting through the mess.
    Photos: Malheur National Wildlife Refuge: After the occupation
    Once the site was cleared, cleanup crews were allowed in to start sifting through the mess.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    The extent of the damage drew swift condemnation from members of the Burns Paiute tribe, which considers the refuge sacred ground. Bundy said in a statement that he did his best to preserve artifacts at the refuge when the occupation began.
    Photos: Malheur National Wildlife Refuge: After the occupation
    The extent of the damage drew swift condemnation from members of the Burns Paiute tribe, which considers the refuge sacred ground. Bundy said in a statement that he did his best to preserve artifacts at the refuge when the occupation began.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    Money, cameras and computers are allegedly missing from the center, &lt;a href=&quot;http://koin.com/2016/03/23/first-look-how-the-occupiers-left-malheur-refuge/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;CNN affiliate KOIN reported.&lt;/a&gt; Authorities are still compiling an inventory.
    Photos: Malheur National Wildlife Refuge: After the occupation
    Money, cameras and computers are allegedly missing from the center, CNN affiliate KOIN reported. Authorities are still compiling an inventory.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    When the occupation started, Bundy said he and others were prepared to stay for months if necessary. They had enough food and other supplies, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/04/us/oregon-wildlife-refuge-what-bundy-wants/&quot;&gt;he said,&lt;/a&gt; to see them through for a long time.
    Photos: Malheur National Wildlife Refuge: After the occupation
    When the occupation started, Bundy said he and others were prepared to stay for months if necessary. They had enough food and other supplies, he said, to see them through for a long time.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    The FBI said that dozens of people, including women and children, occupied the center.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;em&gt;Correction: An earlier version of this caption incorrectly described the shooting of a protester who was driving away from the refuge. According to Deschutes County Sheriff L. Shane Nelson, &lt;em&gt;&lt;/em&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/08/us/oregon-lavoy-finicum-death-investigation/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;protester LaVoy Finicum was shot by state police&lt;/em&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;em&gt; after he defied orders and reached toward a pocket that contained a handgun.&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: Malheur National Wildlife Refuge: After the occupation
    The FBI said that dozens of people, including women and children, occupied the center.

    Correction: An earlier version of this caption incorrectly described the shooting of a protester who was driving away from the refuge. According to Deschutes County Sheriff L. Shane Nelson, protester LaVoy Finicum was shot by state police after he defied orders and reached toward a pocket that contained a handgun.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    Sixteen people, including Ammon Bundy and his brother Ryan, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/11/us/oregon-standoff/index.html&quot;&gt;have been indicted.&lt;/a&gt; They face a federal felony count of conspiracy to impede officers of the United States through the use of force, intimidation or threats, the FBI said.
    Photos: Malheur National Wildlife Refuge: After the occupation
    Sixteen people, including Ammon Bundy and his brother Ryan, have been indicted. They face a federal felony count of conspiracy to impede officers of the United States through the use of force, intimidation or threats, the FBI said.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    25377224224_17c64d1f22_o25377225114_2cd555d307_o25889151272_d02cde4bf4_o25889153862_0f58b6dc82_o25915002821_00697e23a2_o25914998381_5d56f6263b_o25984008496_7f4d85f5fd_o26009928725_b430c78992_o26009930785_66ac8ee111_o26009934945_44c0314658_o
    Gov. Kate Brown said she respected the jury's decision.
    "The occupation of the Malheur Refuge by outsiders did not reflect the Oregon way of respectfully working together to resolve differences," she said.
    Dozens of people occupied part of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns on January 2 after gathering outside for a demonstration supporting Dwight and Steven Hammond, father and son ranchers who were convicted of arson, and in defiant protest of federal land policies.
    Many of the protesters who took over an unoccupied building on the refuge were armed.
    What happened during the chase that ended in LaVoy Finicum&#39;s death
    LaVoy Finicum killed: Here's what happened
    One man was killed during an attempted traffic stop weeks into the occupation. The driver of one vehicle, LaVoy Finicum, was shot and killed when he got out and confronted authorities. Police said Finicum was reaching for a gun in his pocket. Prosecutors said the shooting was justified
    Ammon Bundy and others were in another vehicle and surrendered to police.
    The occupation of part of the federal wildlife refuge ended peacefully February 11 when the last four occupiers surrendered to authorities.
    KOIN reported seven more occupiers are scheduled to go on trial in February.

    CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report.