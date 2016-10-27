Ammon Bundy, 6 others acquitted in Oregon standoff trial

Story highlights A building in federal wildlife refuge was held by armed occupiers for 41 days

(CNN) Seven people who were among the armed occupiers of a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon earlier this year were acquitted Thursday of charges related to the 41-day standoff.

Ammon Bundy; his brother, Ryan Bundy; and three other people were found not guilty of firearms charges and conspiracy to impede federal workers. Two others who were acquitted were charged only with conspiracy. The federal jury couldn't reach a verdict on a theft charge against Ryan Bundy.

There was a bit of drama in the courtroom after the decision, CNN affiliate KOIN reported. Ammon Bundy's attorney, Marcus Mumford, was taken down by US Marshals who reportedly used a stun gun on him after the lawyer argued with the judge that his client should be set free. Mumford spent a brief time in custody, KOIN reported.

Photos: Oregon standoff mugshots Seven people linked to an armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon were arrested in that state on Tuesday, police said. Five, including the occupiers' leader, Ammon Bundy (pictured), were arrested in a traffic stop on U.S. 395, police said. Hide Caption 1 of 8 Photos: Oregon standoff mugshots Also arrested in the traffic stop was Bundy's brother, Ryan Bundy (pictured). Police said shots were fired during the stop -- it was unclear who fired first -- and that Ryan Bundy was injured. One of the occupiers, LaVoy Finicum (not shown), died, police said. Hide Caption 2 of 8 Photos: Oregon standoff mugshots Brian Cavalier was one of the five people arrested in Tuesday's traffic stop on U.S. 395 in Oregon, police said. Hide Caption 3 of 8 Photos: Oregon standoff mugshots Shawna Cox was also among those arrested in Tuesday's traffic stop on U.S. 395 in Oregon, police said. Hide Caption 4 of 8 Photos: Oregon standoff mugshots Ryan Waylen Payne was one of the five people arrested in Tuesday's traffic stop on U.S. 395 in Oregon, police said. Hide Caption 5 of 8 Photos: Oregon standoff mugshots Joseph O'Shaughnessy was one of two people linked to the occupation who were arrested Tuesday in Burns, Oregon -- separate from the traffic stop, police said. Hide Caption 6 of 8 Photos: Oregon standoff mugshots Peter Santilli was one of two people linked to the occupation who were arrested Tuesday in Burns, Oregon -- separate from the traffic stop, police said. All seven people arrested in Oregon on Tuesday face a federal felony charge of conspiracy to impede officers of the United States from discharging their official duties through the use of force, intimidation or threats, police said. Hide Caption 7 of 8 Photos: Oregon standoff mugshots Jon Eric Ritzheimer, 32, turned himself in to police in Peoria, Arizona, the FBI said. Ritzheimer has organized armed anti-Muslim rallies and had been in Oregon supporting the occupiers there. Hide Caption 8 of 8

One of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge defendants, Neil Wampler, told reporters: "We came to Oregon ... seeking justice, and we found it today."