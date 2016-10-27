Woman wins $1 million trying to teach husband a lesson about lotteries

Story highlights Glenda Blackwell was tired of her husband wasting money

"I had to eat my words, but they were worth eating"

(CNN) A North Carolina woman set out to teach her husband a lesson about the lottery. Instead she was the one who got schooled.

Glenda Blackwell of Leicester was tired of her husband wasting money on lottery tickets. On Saturday, he asked her to buy him some Powerball tickets. She bought a $10 Carolina Millions scratch-off ticket instead.

Glenda Blackwell will happily eat her words on how buying lottery tickets is a waste of money.

"I was going to be ugly and buy a scratch off to show him they didn't hit," Blackwell told CNN affiliate WLOS . "Sometimes I get aggravated with him, so I tell him, 'You're just wasting your money.'"

Well maybe she should get aggravated at him more often. That scratch-off ticket she bought out of spite was a $1 million winner.

"I had to eat my words, but they were worth eating," Blackwell. "So, I was very happy."

Read More