Breaking News

Woman wins $1 million trying to teach husband a lesson about lotteries

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 11:06 AM ET, Thu October 27, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Woman tries to teach husband a lesson, wins $1 million

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Woman tries to teach husband a lesson, wins $1 million 01:20

Story highlights

  • Glenda Blackwell was tired of her husband wasting money
  • "I had to eat my words, but they were worth eating"

(CNN)A North Carolina woman set out to teach her husband a lesson about the lottery. Instead she was the one who got schooled.

Glenda Blackwell of Leicester was tired of her husband wasting money on lottery tickets. On Saturday, he asked her to buy him some Powerball tickets. She bought a $10 Carolina Millions scratch-off ticket instead.
    Glenda Blackwell will happily eat her words on how buying lottery tickets is a waste of money.
    Glenda Blackwell will happily eat her words on how buying lottery tickets is a waste of money.
    "I was going to be ugly and buy a scratch off to show him they didn't hit," Blackwell told CNN affiliate WLOS. "Sometimes I get aggravated with him, so I tell him, 'You're just wasting your money.'"
    Well maybe she should get aggravated at him more often. That scratch-off ticket she bought out of spite was a $1 million winner.
    "I had to eat my words, but they were worth eating," Blackwell. "So, I was very happy."
    Read More
    Blackwell picked the lump sum option -- $415,503 after taxes -- which she will use to buy a home and some land, help out her daughter and put money away for college for her two granddaughters.