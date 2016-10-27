Bela and Martha Karolyi sued by ex-gymnast claiming abuse by doctor

Story highlights The former national team member says she was assaulted by Dr. Larry Nassar

She is suing former USA Gymnastics leaders, saying they knew what was going on

(CNN) Bela and Martha Karolyi, famed coaches of gymnastics legends, are being sued along with a former USA Gymnastics doctor by an ex-gymnast who says she was sexually assaulted by the physician.

The suit against the Karolyis and Dr. Larry Nassar was filed Thursday in Superior Court in Los Angeles County, where the plaintiff now lives. The complaint alleges the Karolyis "turned a blind-eye to Nassar's sexual abuse of children."

The lawsuit says the alleged abuse occurred at a Karolyi-run facility in Texas that also served as the training site for USA Gymnastics, also a defendant.

The civil complaint says the couple instituted a regimen of intimidation and fear that included striking, scratching gymnasts and depriving minors of food and water. A "toxic environment" gave Nassar the opportunity to commit sexual abuse, the suit claims.

The suit claims that USA Gymnastics, the governing body of the sport in the United States, ignored and/or actively concealed the abuse by the former team doctor.

Read More