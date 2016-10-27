Story highlights Jamie Murray bids to cap stellar year with London doubles triumph

Reflects on brotherly rivalry and Andy's ambitions

(CNN) It's been quite a year for the Murray brothers.

Andy has won titles on all three surfaces, lifted the coveted Wimbledon trophy, and become the first man ever to successfully defend an Olympic singles gold medal.

Collecting over $9,500,000 in prize money this year alone, the 29-year-old sits at a career-high second in the ATP world rankings. Just 915 ranking points behind Serbian Novak Djokovic, he now has the prestigious world No.1 spot in his sights.

But there's one man a little closer to home who has already experienced the feeling of looking down from the top of the tree.

Jamie Murray, 15 months Andy's senior, made history earlier this year becoming the first British male to reach No.1 in the doubles rankings.

