In memoriam: 15 of the best Vines

Story highlights Vine will be discontinuing its mobile app within the next few months

CNN's social team members pick their Top 15 favorite Vines of all time

(CNN) Thursday afternoon, Vine shared some news that shook the entire online universe.

In the coming months, Vine will be discontinuing its mobile app, which had allowed people to share six-second videos. Twitter, which owns Vine, will be shutting the service down after its slow growth in comparison with competition such as Instagram and Snapchat .

To celebrate Vine's creativity and mourn its untimely demise, CNN's social team members picked 15 of their favorite Vines of all time.

Most of the time, the app was known for its absurdity.

Read More