CNN Student News - October 28, 2016

Today's international headlines: The World Wildlife Fund issues a warning concerning the planet's animals, experts compare the deterioration of U.S.-Russia relations to a new Cold War, and Japan tests the next chapter of its Shinkansen network. We're also telling you about a penguin that was recently outfitted with a wetsuit. Why? Because Fridays are awesome!

1. Name the U.S. wireless phone company that recently agreed to pay more than $85 billion to acquire a U.S. media company.

2. Name the U.S. media company being acquired by the answer to question #1.

3. What is the nickname of the refugee camp in Calais, France from which thousands of migrants were transferred this week?

4. To what European country, which has a relatively good economy and low unemployment, were the migrants camped in Calais hoping to travel?

5. A Science Channel report suggests "air bombs" could be responsible for the purported disappearances of planes and ships in what mysterious region of the Atlantic Ocean?

6. How many voting seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for election this year?

7. What element was produced by an Iraqi factory that was recently blown up by ISIS, sending poisonous fumes in the air and forcing hundreds of people to get medical attention for trouble breathing?

8. A new study funded by NASA found that extended time in space led to decreased muscle tone in what area of the body?

9. Name the political, economic, and ideological rivalry that started after World War II and involved the U.S. and its allies versus the Soviet Union and its allies.

10. Ray of Light, Hope, and Echo are the names of Japan's Shinkansen, a nationwide network of what?

