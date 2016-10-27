Story highlights Kyle Schwarber was the Cubs' designated hitter for Games 1 and 2 of the World Series

Because he hasn't been cleared to play defense, he will be limited to being pinch hitter at Wrigley Field

(CNN) Kyle Schwarber has been an incredible -- borderline miraculous, even -- World Series story for the Chicago Cubs.

The 23-year-old, aside from five plate appearances in April, missed most of the season following surgery for a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. Surprisingly, he returned to the Cubs' lineup as the designated hitter just in time for the start of the World Series. He's been one of Chicago's best offensive producers, batting .429 with three hits and two RBIs in Games 1 and 2.

But starting Friday night, there will be a gaping hole in Chicago's lineup. That's because Schwarber -- the Cubs' all-time postseason leader in home runs when he had five in last year's playoffs -- has not been cleared medically by doctors to resume playing in the outfield with that surgically repaired knee. World Series Games 3, 4 and 5 are at Wrigley Field in Chicago, and the designated hitter position isn't an option at a National League ballpark.

Kyle Schwarber has not been medically cleared to play the field, according to Theo Epstein. pic.twitter.com/GCS1CQuU3V — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 27, 2016

Schwarber underwent the major surgery in April.

That means for the next three games, Schwarber, who is clear to hit and run the bases, only would be available to pinch hit, meaning he likely would get no more than one at-bat per game. It could be a blow for a team trying to win its first World Series since 1908.

