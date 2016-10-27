Trump in 2011: Hillary Clinton 'did probably as much as anybody' for the black community

Story highlights "Here's two people, Hillary and Bill Clinton, who really devoted a lot to African Americans," Trump said.

"They did probably as much as anybody," Trump added.

(CNN) In the final days of the election, Donald Trump's campaign has said it will look to depress turnout of black voters who support Hillary Clinton by highlighting her 1996 comment about "super predators" when referring to children in gangs.

Trump, however, has on many occasions praised both Bill and Hillary Clinton for their relationship with the black community. In 2011, Trump discussed how the Clintons were labeled as racist during the 2008 primary campaign against then-Senator Barack Obama, comparing it to how he was being labeled a racist for pushing the conspiracy theory about Obama's birthplace.

"Clinton was made into a racist by Obama, and he's never forgotten it," Trump said in New Hampshire in August 2011, according to The New Hampshire Union Leader . "And there's nobody that's less of a racist than Bill Clinton."

"Here's two people, Hillary and Bill Clinton, who really devoted a lot to African Americans," Trump said. "They did probably as much as anybody, and he made them into racists."

The comments mirror ones Trump made to radio host Sean Hannity on his show in September of that year.

