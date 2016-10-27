Cruz cites 'long historical precedent' of SCOTUS vacancies, lays ground for potential fight

Story highlights "I think there will be plenty of time for debate on that issue," he said

Republicans have refused to hold hearings for nominee Merrick Garland

Washington (CNN) Sen. Ted Cruz signaled Wednesday his interest in slow-walking any new Supreme Court appointments to fill the seat vacated by Antonin Scalia's death, arguing that there is precedent for leaving the ninth seat vacant.

So far, Senate Republicans have refused to hold hearings for President Barack Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland, following Scalia's unexpected death last February.

Cruz's comments show his willingness to hold open the vacancy in the event Democrat Hillary Clinton emerges victorious on Election Day. Clinton has not indicated whether she plans to renominate Garland or make a different appointment if she wins the White House.

The Senate must approve Supreme Court nominations.

