Cruz cites 'long historical precedent' of SCOTUS vacancies, lays ground for potential fight

Washington (CNN)Sen. Ted Cruz signaled Wednesday his interest in slow-walking any new Supreme Court appointments to fill the seat vacated by Antonin Scalia's death, arguing that there is precedent for leaving the ninth seat vacant.
"You know, I think there will be plenty of time for debate on that issue," the Texas Republican told reporters gathered after a speech in Colorado, according to The Washington Post. "There is certainly long historical precedent for a Supreme Court with fewer justices. I would note, just recently, that Justice (Stephen) Breyer observed that the vacancy is not impacting the ability of the court to do its job. That's a debate that we are going to have."
So far, Senate Republicans have refused to hold hearings for President Barack Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland, following Scalia's unexpected death last February.
Cruz's comments show his willingness to hold open the vacancy in the event Democrat Hillary Clinton emerges victorious on Election Day. Clinton has not indicated whether she plans to renominate Garland or make a different appointment if she wins the White House.
The Senate must approve Supreme Court nominations.
Cruz, a former rival of Trump in the Republican presidential primary race, withheld his endorsement of his party's standard-bearer at the Republican National Convention. He's since said he supports the real estate mogul, citing what he sees as Trump's commitment to appointing conservative court justices.