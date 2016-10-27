Story highlights Duckworth's paternal ancestors served in the American Revolution

Kirk has also faced criticism for misrepresenting his military career

Washington (CNN) Sen. Mark Kirk apologized Friday to his Democratic challenger Rep. Tammy Duckworth after using her Thai heritage to deride her family's military history during a debate.

"Sincere apologies to an American hero, Tammy Duckworth, and gratitude for her family's service. #ilsen," he tweeted.

The Illinois Republican questioned the military veteran's ties to the American Revolution during a Senate debate Thursday.

Duckworth was speaking about how her father's family served in the military since the American Revolution.

"My family has served this nation in uniform going back to the Revolution. I am a daughter of the American Revolution. I've bled for this nation. But I still want to be there in the Senate when the drums of war sound because I want to be there to say, 'This is what it costs. This is what you're asking us to do. And if that's the case, I'll go,'" she said at the University of Illinois Springfield.