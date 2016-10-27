Kirk questions military history of Duckworth's family

Story highlights Duckworth's paternal ancestors served in the American Revolution

Kirk has also faced criticism for misrepresenting his military career

Washington (CNN) Illinois Sen. Mark Kirk on Thursday derided the military history of Rep. Tammy Duckworth's family during a Senate debate, questioning her ties to the American Revolution.

Duckworth, a Democrat who is challenging Kirk, a GOP incumbent, for his seat, was speaking about how her father's family served in the military since the American Revolution.

"My family has served this nation in uniform going back to the Revolution. I am a daughter of the American Revolution. I've bled for this nation. But I still want to be there in the Senate when the drums of war sound because I want to be there to say, 'This is what it costs. This is what you're asking us to do. And if that's the case, I'll go,'" she said at the University of Illinois Springfield.

"Families like mine are the ones that lead first. But let's make sure the American people understand what we're engaging in. And let's hold our allies accountable because we can't do it all," she added.

Kirk responded: "I forgot your parents came all the way from Thailand to serve George Washington."