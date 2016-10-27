'Shark Tank' star: Trump inspected my breasts

Story highlights Several women this month have accused Trump of sexual misconduct

"I just think it's preposterous that he's claiming he has done nothing like that," she said

(CNN) "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran accused Donald Trump Thursday night of seizing a private moment to remark on her breasts, comparing them to the breasts of his then-pregnant wife.

"I was pregnant and he compared my breast size to his wife by putting his hands in the air," Corcoran told CNN's Erin Burnett on "OutFront," gesticulating with her hands. "I was in a business meeting. I was shocked."

Corcoran did not provide a date or further context for the alleged encounter. A message left with the Trump campaign seeking a response was not immediately returned.

Corcoran, who is a real estate expert, also told Burnett that from her experiences working with Trump over the years, she finds the accusations of sexual misconduct that several women have brought against Trump this month to be credible.

"I just think it's preposterous that he's claiming he has done nothing like that," she said. "I mean, he has been that way. Always."