Top Clinton campaign aides surprised by depth of server controversy

(CNN) Hillary Clinton's campaign manager had no idea how problematic her use of a private server while leading the State Department would be, according to hacked emails released by WikiLeaks.

When The New York Times reported on Clinton's use of a personal email account in July 2015, John Podesta, Clinton's campaign chairman, emailed Robby Mook, her campaign manger: "Did you have any idea of the depth of this story?"

Mook said he had not, telling Podesta the campaign was "told that everything was taken care of."

Controversy over Clinton's use of the server, including an FBI investigation that concluded there was no basis for prosecution, has dogged the campaign since the news broke. Donald Trump has used it as an example of corruption in Washington and it has contributed to voters' concerns over Clinton's trustworthiness.

The hacked emails also show Neera Tanden, a longtime loyalist, wanted a scapegoat.

