Pentagon preparing for inauguration

Even before the presidential election has been held

(CNN) The presidential election still hasn't happened, but the US military likes to plan ahead, way ahead. Knowing the troops will have a leading role in January for the 58th presidential inauguration ceremonies and the country will have a new commander in chief, the Pentagon is getting ready on several fronts.

The first rehearsal event is scheduled for December 14. Military and inaugural officials will meet in a nondescript office in Washington, roll out a huge map on the floor and walk through the events of the day beginning with President Barack Obama and the President-elect leaving the White House to travel to the Capitol for the swearing-in, all the way through the parade.

If past years are any telling sign, there will eventually be a full dress rehearsal the weekend before Inauguration . In recent years, a military member is actually designated to stand in for the new President rehearsing taking the oath of office.

The ceremonies and parade surrounding Inauguration are well known to the Pentagon. But like a "war" plan, it's all about rehearsal and making sure everyone knows what to do. The President-elect's inaugural committee will oversee much of the effort. Ceremonial military units stationed in the Washington DC are heavily involved every four years.

The Army's 3d US Infantry Regiment -- traditionally known as "The Old Guard" -- will take a leading role in the inaugural parade. Its the oldest active duty infantry unit in the Army, first established in 1784. The unit is the Army's official escort to the President of the United States, for when they take office on Inauguration Day, and when a president is buried. They also escort the fallen for burial at Arlington Cemetery.

