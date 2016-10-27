Story highlights
- Social media platform Vine will be discontinued
- Take a look back at the most looped Vines from CNN Politics
Washington (CNN)Vine, a social media tool and mobile app by Twitter that looped the best and worst of visual media, will be discontinued "in the coming months," three years after its launch, the company said Thursday.
The Vine community made this face when the news of Vine's untimely end was announced.
A cause of death was not released in a statement released by Team Vine. It is survived by its parent company, Twitter.
Today we look back to celebrate the most-looped Vines from CNN Politics.
The Internet loved Vines more than Donald Trump loves babies.
Like Trump in this Vine, we are having trouble finding the words to express our grief.
Vine reminded us to dance like no one -- aside from the entire Internet -- was watching.
It reminded us, as many times as we cared to watch, of our personal strengths.
Vine even helped us relive the sad times.
Vine helped us connect with nature (while staring at our cell phones).
And, of course, Vine allowed us to celebrate those who weren't in the spotlight.
Vine, we will never forget you (the way President Barack Obama forgot his cell phone).
For these and hundreds of other political Vines, visit the CNN Politics Vine account.