Take a look back at the most looped Vines from CNN Politics

Washington (CNN) Vine, a social media tool and mobile app by Twitter that looped the best and worst of visual media, will be discontinued "in the coming months," three years after its launch, the company said Thursday.

The Vine community made this face when the news of Vine's untimely end was announced.

A cause of death was not released in a statement released by Team Vine . It is survived by its parent company, Twitter.

Today we look back to celebrate the most-looped Vines from CNN Politics.

The Internet loved Vines more than Donald Trump loves babies.

