Story highlights Nikki Haley says Trump remains the best choice based on policies

Trump went after the South Carolina governor during the GOP primaries after she endorsed Marco Rubio

(CNN) South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is reaffirming her support for Donald Trump, vowing to vote for the GOP nominee despite his attacks on her earlier this year.

"That doesn't mean it's an easy vote," Haley, a Republican, said at a news conference on Wednesday. "But it does mean that I'm watching out for the people of South Carolina and I'm watching out for the people of this country, and that's who I will be voting for on November 8."

Haley drew the ire of Trump earlier this year after she endorsed Sen. Marco Rubio in the GOP nominating contest.

"The people of South Carolina are embarrassed by Nikki Haley!" Trump tweeted at the time. (Haley's response over Twitter: "Bless your heart.")

Trump easily won the state's primary in February. After Rubio dropped out, Haley said her "hope and prayer" was that Texas Sen. Ted Cruz would become the next president.

