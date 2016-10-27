California Guard vets' bonus fiasco: Months of uncertainty ahead

Story highlights Defense Department suspends efforts to get back bonuses from ineligible soldiers

"I'm glad that they stopped the bleeding," says Guard member who was told to repay $21,000

(CNN) When the Defense Department suspended its attempts this week to take back millions of dollars in bonuses that it says California National Guard members were improperly awarded a decade ago, two big questions went unanswered.

How many of the thousands of soldiers in question -- some of whom say they had no idea the bonuses were invalid -- will ultimately get to keep the money?

And of those who already have paid money back, how many will be repaid?

Retired Master Sgt. Susan Haley, who says she depleted her savings trying to repay the military $21,000 after it surprised her with the demand four years ago, says the suspension is a good first step. But she and others may still wait months before the military makes final decisions.

"I'm glad that they stopped the bleeding," Haley told CNN's "New Day" on Thursday. "I think at this point, because of the widespread fraud and mismanagement, that the benefit of the doubt should be given to the soldiers this time."