Story highlights Hillary Clinton lauded Michelle Obama on Thursday for what she said was a powerful defense of women

The first lady has emerged one of the most powerful surrogates for the Democratic nominee

Winston-Salem, North Carolina (CNN) Michelle Obama on Thursday delivered a resounding speech vouching for Hillary Clinton's preparedness to be president, saying the Democratic presidential nominee has more experience than anyone else to assume the nation's highest office.

"Yes -- more than Barack, more than Bill," the first lady said.

In her first joint campaign rally with Clinton, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Obama said the past eight years have taught her and her husband the tremendous responsibility that comes with the presidency. And as she has watched this election unfold, Michelle Obama said it has become clear that Clinton and her opponent, Donald Trump, have clashing visions for the country.

Without once mentioning the Republican presidential nominee's name, Obama warned that Trump's is a vision "grounded in hopelessness and despair."

"This candidate calls on us to turn against each other, to build walls, to be afraid," Obama said. "And then there's Hillary's vision for this country -- a vision of a nation that is powerful and vibrant and strong, big enough to have a place for all of us. A nation where we each have something very special to contribute and where we are always stronger together."

Read More