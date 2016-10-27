Story highlights
- Ruffalo: Protesters were "thrown into jail cells naked -- they were strip-searched"
- Ruffalo talks with CNN's Jake Tapper after returning from scene of Dakota Access Pipeline protest
(CNN)Actor and activist Mark Ruffalo on Thursday described the scene at the protests near the proposed pathway for the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota saying the police had been "aggressive" in an encounter earlier this week.
"I met a girl who had her arm broken a few days ago," the actor, who had just returned from the protest, told Jake Tapper on CNN's "The Lead."
"Many of the protesters had encounters with the police in their arrests where they were thrown into jail cells naked -- they were strip-searched," he added.
Ruffalo also described an "encounter with the police" in which he said he witnessed attempts by law enforcement to intimidate fellow protesters.
"There was two police officers with AR-15's with their fingers right next to the trigger with their dark sunglasses on. Very, very aggressive," said Ruffalo.
Ruffalo told Tapper that all the protesters at the site had been trained in peaceful resistance.
"It's very scary and these people are just like us," he added. "We can't forget our humanity in the face of these kinds of things."
The protests over the Dakota Access Pipeline came to a head Thursday, as officials officials cleared protesters from the proposed path of the pipeline.
Police deployed riot gear to move protesters from what they say is private property.
"Protesters escalated unlawful behavior this weekend by setting up illegal roadblocks, trespassing onto private property and establishing an encampment (actions that) forced law enforcement to respond at this time," Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said.
Those who oppose the 1,172-mile pipeline say it would destroy Native American burial lands and harm the environment.
Proponents, however, seek to move forward with the 3.7$ billion project which would connect oil rich regions to the Great Lakes where crude oil could be moved to refineries on the coast.