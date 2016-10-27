Story highlights Ruffalo: Protesters were "thrown into jail cells naked -- they were strip-searched"

Ruffalo talks with CNN's Jake Tapper after returning from scene of Dakota Access Pipeline protest

(CNN) Actor and activist Mark Ruffalo on Thursday described the scene at the protests near the proposed pathway for the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota saying the police had been "aggressive" in an encounter earlier this week.

"I met a girl who had her arm broken a few days ago," the actor, who had just returned from the protest, told Jake Tapper on CNN's "The Lead."

"Many of the protesters had encounters with the police in their arrests where they were thrown into jail cells naked -- they were strip-searched," he added.

Ruffalo also described an "encounter with the police" in which he said he witnessed attempts by law enforcement to intimidate fellow protesters.

