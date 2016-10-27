Report: Pilot error caused deadly Marine copter crash

Story highlights 2 CH-53 helicopters crashed during night training mission

"Low aircraft readiness" hurt pilot proficiency, Marines say

(CNN) The crash of two US Marine Corps helicopters that killed 12 troops off Hawaii in January was caused by pilot error, according to a report from military investigators.

The CH-53E helicopters collided during a night training exercise off the main Hawaiian island of Oahu on January 14. Both copters plunged into the Pacific Ocean and all aboard died.

"The investigation determined that the aircraft failed to maintain adequate distance during the flight and the aircraft collided," said a statement from Lt. Col. Curtis L. Hill, US Marine Corps Forces Pacific spokesman.

"Investigators believe that the low light conditions made it difficult for the aircrew to recognize the rapid decrease in separation between the aircraft which led to the collision," Hill said.

Along with pilot error, contributing to the crash were "low aircraft readiness leading to inadequate pilot proficiency, human factors and the squadron's lack of focus on basic aviation practices," the statement added, noting that both aircraft were mechanically sound.

