Washington (CNN) Florida Sen. Marco Rubio refused to say Thursday whether Donald Trump would keep the country safe as president and whether the businessman would be a role model for children.

Rubio, who is seeking re-election, also said a Republican Congress is necessary to be a check on whoever the next president is, adopting a pitch that other down-ballot Republicans have made in the election's closing weeks.

"The military is what keeps (the country) safe," Rubio told reporters in Naples, Florida. "We have to rebuild our military and (Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton) is a supporter of the defense cuts and the sequester which would be damaging to our country."

Rubio, who ran against Trump in the Republican primary and dropped out in March, also repeatedly dodged questions about whether Trump would be someone children could look up to.

"People know I have strong disagreements with both candidates in this race," he said. "I think Hillary Clinton would be a terrible role model in terms of the things she has done while in office. She destroyed emails and evidence while she was under investigation. And her policies are bad too."

