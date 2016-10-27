Story highlights Secretary of State John Kerry was the Democratic nominee in 2004

He said he hopes TPP will be passed this year

Chicago (CNN) Secretary of State John Kerry, who lost a close election to President George W. Bush in 2004, believes he was right to make a timely concession for the greater good of the country.

"I believe today I did the right thing. It was important for our nation to not question that and to move forward," Kerry told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files" podcast, produced by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

Kerry, whose narrow loss to Bush in Ohio cost him the presidency, said there were some who advised him to withhold his concession of defeat.

"You know it was very hard, obviously...because it was so close," he recalled. "It was one state and we weren't sure how many thousands of votes had been cast...and counted.

"But what I decided is that it was important for the country to know who their president was and to be able to move forward."

