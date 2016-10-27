Story highlights Jason Miller responded to allegations of voter suppression and poor polling

(CNN) Donald Trump spokesman Jason Miller defended the Republican presidential nominee's campaign in the wake of a recent Bloomberg Businessweek report that quotes a senior Trump campaign official as saying, "We have three major voter suppression operations under way."

CNN's Jake Tapper pushed Miller on the story Thursday, asking, "Isn't Mr. Trump and your campaign doing exactly what he is decrying on the campaign trail?"

"First of all, whoever gave that anonymous quote or not for attribution quote, either A) was not qualified to give such a quote, of B) had no idea what they were talking about," Miller responded.

"Here's the deal with Mr. Trump, he is running to be president of all Americans. We saw just this week, he had his plan for American urban renewal. He's going into communities that Hillary Clinton and the Democrats have left behind for far too long. And so when I hear some of these descriptions, I have no idea what they're talking about."

The Bloomberg report also quoted a data official at the Trump campaign as saying the campaign's internal polls mirror the same public polls Trump claims are rigged.

