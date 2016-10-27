Clinton turns to local radio in her campaign's final days

(CNN) Hillary Clinton, in the waning days of the campaign, has turned to local radio to help energize her base, largely shirking the national media -- and more sensitive questions -- in the process.

Clinton has done eight radio interviews in less than a week, and more are scheduled for the final 12 days of the campaign, aides said.

By comparison, Clinton's last television news interview was when she called into CNN on September 12. Clinton spoke with The New York Times and Snapchat on October 3 and sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on October 14.

The trend is intentional.

Clinton's aides view local radio interviews as the best way to engage with her base, especially in states that have early voting. Clinton's radio interviews -- which have been with stations in Florida, North Carolina and Ohio -- have primarily been with African-American and Hispanic radio stations, two groups key to Clinton's success.

