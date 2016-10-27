Story highlights Clinton, a dominant fundraiser in the presidential race, collected $52.8 million in just the first 19 days of October

As of early Thursday evening, Donald Trump has not yet filed his pre-general fundraising report

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton could spend over $3 million a day during the final three weeks of the election and not go broke, according to a new fundraising report filed Thursday

Clinton, a dominant fundraiser in the presidential race, collected $52.8 million in just the first 19 days of October, and sat on $62.4 million as of October 20.

Despite spending $50 million in that period, she actually had slightly more cash than she did the last time she reported to the Federal Election Commission at the end of September.

Clinton is scheduled to spend $48 million on television and radio advertising alone over the last three weeks, according to advertising records.

As of early Thursday evening, Donald Trump has not yet filed his pre-general fundraising report, but his financial position has consistently been far worse than Clinton's at every turn.

Read More