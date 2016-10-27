Story highlights
- Clinton, a dominant fundraiser in the presidential race, collected $52.8 million in just the first 19 days of October
- As of early Thursday evening, Donald Trump has not yet filed his pre-general fundraising report
Washington (CNN)Hillary Clinton could spend over $3 million a day during the final three weeks of the election and not go broke, according to a new fundraising report filed Thursday
Clinton, a dominant fundraiser in the presidential race, collected $52.8 million in just the first 19 days of October, and sat on $62.4 million as of October 20.
Despite spending $50 million in that period, she actually had slightly more cash than she did the last time she reported to the Federal Election Commission at the end of September.
Clinton is scheduled to spend $48 million on television and radio advertising alone over the last three weeks, according to advertising records.
As of early Thursday evening, Donald Trump has not yet filed his pre-general fundraising report, but his financial position has consistently been far worse than Clinton's at every turn.
Clinton's super PAC also shared new details on the individuals who gave it a historic October haul during which it raised almost $1 million a day. Their $18 million during the reporting period is thanks to traditional Democratic donors like the Simons family of New York, who gave $3 million in early October, and donors greener to major giving, like Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz, who chipped in $2.5 million.