Feds: Ex-NSA contractor stole names of secret agents

Story highlights A federal judge is expected to hear new arguments on Friday about why Martin should be released

Martin had been employed by eight different contracting companies, prosecutors say

(CNN) An ex-NSA contractor who is being held without bail stole the names of "numerous" covert US agents, federal prosecutors revealed Thursday.

Prosecutors said in a court filing that the theft endangered the lives of the agents abroad and "risks exposure of American intelligence operations," and asked a judge to keep Harold Martin III in jail in Baltimore while he awaits trial.

Last Friday, US District Magistrate Judge A. David Copperthite found that Martin posed a flight risk and detained him without bail. Martin's defense attorneys challenged that order this week, asking for Martin to be released with 24/7 electronic home monitoring and no internet access.

Martin was arrested in August after federal authorities uncovered a mountains of highly classified intelligence information in his car, home and shed. Material, they said, that had been accumulated over many years.

Martin's motivation remains unclear and federal authorities have not alleged that he gave or sold the information to anyone.

