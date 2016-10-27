(CNN) The Senate Majority PAC, the super PAC tied to Democratic Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, is putting big bucks in Florida to boost Rep. Patrick Murphy in his race against Sen. Marco Rubio, the group told CNN on Thursday.

"This race is closing," spokesman Shripal Shah told CNN. "Voters know that Marco Rubio is only looking out for himself and they're going to hold him accountable for pushing a self-serving agenda at their expense."

"This afternoon Senate Majority PAC made a seven figure transfer to Floridians for a Strong Middle Class, a Florida based Super PAC supporting Patrick Murphy's campaign. The move comes hours after Senate Majority PAC announced a record fundraising haul -- $19.3 million -- covering the pre-general reporting period (October 1st thru 19th) that will be filed with the FEC today."

Reid had been pushing to go back into Florida but had faced resistance from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and New York Sen. Charles Schumer who had previously resisted spending DSCC money in Florida to instead focus on more winnable — and less expensive -- states.

A Schumer spokesman says the New York Democrat supports the move.