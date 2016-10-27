Texas officials deny Trump's 'vote flipping' claim

Story highlights A Texas voters' Facebook post of alleged ballot difficulties has been shared nearly 10,000 times

Donald Trump sent a tweet continuing his oft-invoked claims of a "rigged" election

(CNN) A social media post about ballot confusion in Texas has Donald Trump stoking claims of electoral corruption, but local officials say there's not foundation for concern.

Some voters in Texas, which began its early voting period this week, have experienced problems casting their ballots. A Randall County voter recalled her own mishap in a Facebook post on Monday, saying that she tried to cast a straight Republican ballot -- including a vote for Trump and his running mate, Mike Pence -- but wound up inadvertently selecting the Democratic ticket of Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine.

As of Thursday morning, the woman's post has been shared nearly 10,000 times and has generated hundreds of comments.

The Republican presidential nominee took to Twitter to suggest Thursday there have been widespread cases of "vote flipping," the act of casting a vote for one candidate only to see it awarded to the opponent instead.

"A lot of call-ins about vote flipping at the voting booths in Texas," Trump tweeted. "People are not happy. BIG lines. What is going on?"

