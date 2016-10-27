Story highlights The comment follows Trump's repeated questioning of the legitimacy of the presidential election

The Republican presidential nominee also came as he mocked Clinton as "low energy"

Toledo, Ohio (CNN) Donald Trump, trailing his opponent in key battleground states polls less than two weeks from Election Day, said Thursday he'd like to "cancel the election" and be declared the winner.

"Just thinking to myself right now, we should just cancel the election and just give it to Trump," the Republican presidential nominee said during a rally here on Thursday.

"Her policies are so bad. Boy, do we have a big difference," he added of his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

The apparently lighthearted comment falls against the backdrop of Trump's repeated and serious questioning of the legitimacy of the presidential election in recent weeks as he has tumbled in the polls.

Trump has called the election "rigged," argued that the media and establishment politicians are conspiring to sink his campaign and warned supporters that the presidency could be stolen from them due to voter fraud -- instances of which are extremely rare.

